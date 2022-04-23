Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

AEP opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

