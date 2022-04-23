Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $567,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC opened at $171.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

