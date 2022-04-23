Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $612,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $40,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 331.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.54. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Square from $238.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.68.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

