Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $640,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,635,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $36.36 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.87.

