11,676 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 163.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of USO stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

