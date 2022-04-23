Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $585,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $252.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.58 and a 200-day moving average of $314.73. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.52 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.91.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

