Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 9,963 Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.73. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $63.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

