Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 40,961 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.76.

GNL stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -761.87%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

