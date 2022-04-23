10,742 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,742 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after buying an additional 4,691,448 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% in the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after buying an additional 413,017 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $24,156,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at $20,341,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at $11,311,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

NYSE BUD opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

