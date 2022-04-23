Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $657,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,057,000 after acquiring an additional 387,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $190.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

