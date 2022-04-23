Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $664,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,019 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $44.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.79) to GBX 1,775 ($23.09) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $910.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

