1,727 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $447.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

