Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $672,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,624 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $149.42. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

