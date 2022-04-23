Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 409.50 and a beta of 1.98. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.