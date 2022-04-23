Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Trading 7.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Polaris Infrastructure traded as high as C$18.33 and last traded at C$18.27. Approximately 97,109 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 66,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.95.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on Polaris Infrastructure from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56. The stock has a market cap of C$351.06 million and a PE ratio of 544.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.80.

Polaris Infrastructure ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Infrastructure Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,818.18%.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

