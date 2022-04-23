Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,056 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 11,764.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 143,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 142,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,258,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,307,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $174.37 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $167.82 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.74.

