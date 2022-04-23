15,196 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OPKO Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23. OPKO Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $5.25.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

