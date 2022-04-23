Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $158,000 Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after buying an additional 973,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,736,000 after buying an additional 534,349 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after buying an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 445.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,179,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after buying an additional 4,230,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,877,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,556,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.12.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

