Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,502 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. SouthState’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
