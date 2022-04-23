Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,502 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.83.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. SouthState’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

SouthState Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.