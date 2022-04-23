Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after acquiring an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 26.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,281,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 898,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 6.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,821,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

About Sirius XM (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.