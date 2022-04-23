Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 596 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $186,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1,104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $4,782,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.38.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $207.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.11 and its 200-day moving average is $285.99. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.02 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

