Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -89.00 and a beta of -0.07. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. Analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

