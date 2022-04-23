Hydro One (TSE:H) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$36.00. The company traded as high as C$35.60 and last traded at C$35.60, with a volume of 196622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.07.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CSFB downgraded shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.96.

The company has a market cap of C$21.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.99.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 1.6909474 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

