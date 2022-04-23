10,631 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.18.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

