Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,393 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

NYSE:AOS opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $86.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.76.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.