Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Shares Up 6.4% After Strong Earnings

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $305.73 and last traded at $304.85. Approximately 1,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 200,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.58.

The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 81.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.29.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

