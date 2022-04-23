Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,028,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,301,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,880,000 after buying an additional 211,495 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

