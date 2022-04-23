Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 73,677 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,450,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,437 shares of company stock worth $21,649,689. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $106.37 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

