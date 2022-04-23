The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $40,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $173.11 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,749 shares of company stock worth $33,153,181 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

