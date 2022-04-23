Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,706 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $41,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

NYSE:ADM opened at $92.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

