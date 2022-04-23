Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Earnings Results

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$8.250 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.85-8.25 EPS.

NYSE:GL opened at $103.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.50%.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $154,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Globe Life by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

