First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Shares of FR stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.53. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.73%.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,365,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 146.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 213,252 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

