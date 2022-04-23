Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $203.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $201.41 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.47. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

