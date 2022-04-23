Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.
Shares of Equifax stock opened at $203.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $201.41 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.47. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
