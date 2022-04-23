Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dover updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.450-$8.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.45-8.65 EPS.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.08.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

