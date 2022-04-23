Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.000-$9.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.00-9.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $137.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.69.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

