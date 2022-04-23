Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

NYSE:CPF opened at $25.80 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $713.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 124,659 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 55,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

