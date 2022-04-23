Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Issues Earnings Results

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The mining company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CLF opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 665,550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 210,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 433.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 105,340 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 81,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 68,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

