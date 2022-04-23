Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.66

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$65.66 and last traded at C$64.44, with a volume of 495506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.41.

IMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.6799989 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

