nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.89 million.nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.320-$-0.310 EPS.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.42.
Shares of nCino stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. nCino has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.00.
In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $580,082.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after buying an additional 35,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,841,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,325,000 after buying an additional 155,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of nCino by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth about $9,838,000.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
