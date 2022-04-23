VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $580.00

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.55) and last traded at GBX 584.99 ($7.61), with a volume of 233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.48).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on VAALCO Energy from GBX 405 ($5.27) to GBX 615 ($8.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 468.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 337.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The company has a market cap of £340.28 million and a PE ratio of 5.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.59%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (LON:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

