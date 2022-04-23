Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $112.00

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46), with a volume of 58324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 74.86, a current ratio of 75.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

