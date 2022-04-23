Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $112.00

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46), with a volume of 58324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.48).
The company has a quick ratio of 74.86, a current ratio of 75.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08.
Arix Bioscience Company Profile (LON:ARIX)
