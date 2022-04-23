ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $988.10 million.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.
NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.91. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $50.40.
ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.
