Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Todd G. Hartman Sells 1,188 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BBY stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. StockNews.com raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Best Buy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Best Buy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

