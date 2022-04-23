Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 1,885 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $272,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,125,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SGEN stock opened at $138.00 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $268,295,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.