Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Hits New 1-Year High at $370.00

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.81) and last traded at GBX 364 ($4.74), with a volume of 5479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354 ($4.61).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 313.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 305.63. The company has a market cap of £216 million and a P/E ratio of 2.83.

In related news, insider Christopher Sellers purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £121,200 ($157,689.31). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 115,000 shares of company stock worth $35,340,000.

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

