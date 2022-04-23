Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Down 7.9%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $25.95. Approximately 23,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,560,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,207.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,392,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,164 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,647,000 after buying an additional 1,661,688 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth about $103,772,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth about $76,467,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,736 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

