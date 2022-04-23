Largo (NYSE:LGO) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.18. 3,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 134,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Largo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Largo from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Largo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Largo from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Largo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $626.71 million and a P/E ratio of 27.66.

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Largo had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Largo Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Largo during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Largo during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in Largo during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Largo during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Largo during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000.

About Largo (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

