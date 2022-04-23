POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) fell 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.56. 12,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 300,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $17,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

About POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

