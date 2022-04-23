BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Down 8%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares were down 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 23,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 367,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $529.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.76.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 13,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $238,889.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $498,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,456 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 543,914 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 377,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 369,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $12,414,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

