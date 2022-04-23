TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 8.1%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.42 and last traded at $32.42. 9,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 927,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

TASK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Get TaskUs alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,869,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 531,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 397,170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.