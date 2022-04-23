TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Down 8.1%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.42 and last traded at $32.42. 9,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 927,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.
TASK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,869,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 531,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 397,170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TaskUs (TASK)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.